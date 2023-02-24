Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman paralyzed after car overturns in Kensington: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Woman reportedly paralyzed after crash flips car on side
Woman reportedly paralyzed after crash flips car on side 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was reportedly left paralyzed after a crash in Kensington on Thursday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on Frankford Avenue and Somerset Street.

Authorities say the car overturned, trapping the victim.

Crews pulled her out and took her to the hospital, where she's reportedly paralyzed from her shoulders down.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 11:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.