Woman paralyzed after car overturns in Kensington: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was reportedly left paralyzed after a crash in Kensington on Thursday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on Frankford Avenue and Somerset Street.

Authorities say the car overturned, trapping the victim.

Crews pulled her out and took her to the hospital, where she's reportedly paralyzed from her shoulders down.