Woman fatally struck in hit-and-run crash in Northeast Philadelphia

Police are looking for a driver who they say struck a woman in Northeast Philadelphia and left her on the street to die Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Cottman Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a report that a vehicle had hit a woman and left the scene.

When first responders arrived, they found the woman unconscious on Cottman Avenue, near Brous Avenue. She was taken to the hospital with severe injuries to her head and torso. She was pronounced dead about an hour later.

As Philadelphia police collected evidence at the scene Friday morning, they spotted a shoe they believe belonged to the woman about 200 feet from the crash scene. Police say it may indicate how fast the car was traveling at the time of the crash.

"The distance between where we found the sneaker and where we actually found the female laying is a distance of about 200 feet, so there is a possibility that speed was a factor, but we're not certain at this time," Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police have yet to identify the woman but believe she is likely in her 40s.

Small said crash investigators are speaking with someone who witnessed the crash and will be visiting businesses with security cameras that may have recorded the crash.