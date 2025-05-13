Part of the Wissahickon Creek in Philadelphia has turned green. Here's why.

Why part of Wissahickon Creek in Philadelphia has turned green

Part of the Wissahickon Creek has turned neon green, but the Philadelphia Water Department says residents shouldn't be alarmed.

A nontoxic fluorescent dye was used to investigate the source of a leak in the 200 block of Rex Avenue on Saturday, and some of the dye made its way to a small Wissahickon Creek tributary, a PWD spokesperson said Tuesday.

Friends of Wissahickon posted pictures of the green water on Facebook.

Friends of Wissahickon

"While some of the diluted dye eventually made its way to a small Wissahickon Creek tributary, the public should know that this dye is harmless," the PWD spokesperson said, adding it's a "very common practice."

The water department spokesperson added that the dye has no impact on wildlife or the city's drinking water quality.

Anyone can report potential spills to the Philadelphia Water Department by calling 215-685-6300.