Snow showers to hit Philadelphia region Friday evening. Here's the weather forecast.

Tracking snow for Friday in Philadelphia region, another winter storm incoming next week

Friday will start off with mostly sunny skies, but a quick-moving system will approach the Philadelphia area through the afternoon.

Clouds will increase early Friday afternoon as temperatures peak around 40. As we make our way toward the evening, the system will begin to spread some snow showers across the region, especially from the Philly area and points south. A winter weather advisory will be in effect in the Philadelphia region from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Snow accumulations look to be relatively light north of the Philadelphia area, but some spots south of Philly could get 1-2 inches. Combine that with the heart of a Friday evening commute, and we are talking about moderate impact potential.

The snow will move out by Friday night as colder air settles into the region this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 30s with lows in the low-middle 20s.

In the meantime, another storm system will be developing out of the Plains and tracking east through the day on Sunday. This storm system will move into the cold air that'll be in place over the weekend and offer up the chance for more snow in the region.

The question at this point will be the exact track of the low, however, the forecast models are coming together in more agreement, which means the chances of our first significant snow event are becoming more and more likely.

It's time to start preparing for the possibility of school closures and delays, travel issues for all means of transportation, and the likelihood of needing to fire up that snow blower and/or get the shovels ready as 3-6 inches of snow isn't out of the question on Monday.

After that, we dive into an extremely cold pattern, likely staying below freezing for a stretch of four to seven days, meaning very little of the snow that falls will be melting any time soon.

The NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor this system and continue to bring you the latest.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: P.m. snow showers. High 41, Low 29.

Saturday: Breezy and cold. High 33, Low 27.

Sunday: Layers for Eagles. High 35, Low 24.

Monday: Tracking snow. High 32, Low 26.

Tuesday: Chilled sunshine. High 34, Low 19.

Wednesday: Cold continues. High 34, Low 21.

Thursday: Cold continues. High 31, Low 21.

