People prepare for another winter storm with supplies at this popular hardware store in New Jersey

People are getting ready and preparing for another winter storm in South Jersey

For the past two days, Wallace Hardware in Ocean City has been a popular spot with another winter storm expected to drop snow in South Jersey.

"I'm a retired teacher so we always like snow, so I like snow," said Tim Tumelty, who lives in OC.

Tumelty didn't want to be outside once the flakes started falling, so he stopped in the store Tuesday afternoon to pick up a container of ice melt and other provisions.

"Then, after that cross the street to the Acme and pick up some necessaries, the bread and milk," he said.

By 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, the snow was falling, and salt trucks were making passes around the city to help keep the roads safe.

"We actually just moved here in July permanently and did not expect all these snowstorms," said Donna Vitali.

The storms have been providing a nice boost for the fourth-generation business. Owner Mike Wallace said during the winter it's usually quite slow in his store.

"We get almost every customer coming in looking for salt, so this time of year that helps a lot. We haven't had that much other stuff to sell," Wallace said.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation told CBS News Philadelphia crews have been busy since Monday pretreating roads up and down the Garden State. Plows have been placed in position, and crews will be working 12-hour shifts to keep the roads clear.

"We ask that you avoid any unnecessary travel this evening and if you do have to be out, please obey the posted speed limits, slow down," said Stephen Schapiro, press manager with NJDOT.

NJDOT said travel restrictions went into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday for tractor-trailers, motorcycles, and other commercial vehicles on 295, 76, 195, and 676. The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.