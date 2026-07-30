Woman charged in shooting that killed boyfriend in Winslow Township, New Jersey, officials say

A 38-year-old woman was charged with fatally shooting her boyfriend in Winslow Township, New Jersey, Camden County officials said Thursday.

Amelia G. Wilmore-Nozil, of Glassboro, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon in the shooting that left her boyfriend, 35-year-old Domincio Fuhrtz, dead, officials said.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. on Bromley Court in Winslow Township, according to officials.

Wilmore-Nozil told police that she and Fuhrtz were inside a parked vehicle when a struggle for her firearm happened, officials said. The firearm discharged during the struggle, striking Fuhrtz.

Fuhrtz, of Winslow Township, was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 3 p.m., officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.