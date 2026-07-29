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Shooting in Winslow Township, New Jersey, leaves man dead, officials say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Winslow Township, New Jersey, Wednesday afternoon, Camden County officials said.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Bromley Court in Winslow Township, officials said.

Officers responded to the scene and found 33-year-old Domincio Fuhrtz shot inside a parked vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:01 p.m., officials said.

The shooting is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.

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