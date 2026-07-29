Shooting in Winslow Township, New Jersey, leaves man dead, officials say

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Winslow Township, New Jersey, Wednesday afternoon, Camden County officials said.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Bromley Court in Winslow Township, officials said.

Officers responded to the scene and found 33-year-old Domincio Fuhrtz shot inside a parked vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:01 p.m., officials said.

The shooting is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.