Mega Millions jackpot grows to an estimated $820 million, with a possible cash payout of $422 million

Mega Millions has upped the ante by another $100 million.

There was no jackpot winner in the lottery game's latest drawing Friday night, sending the top prize soaring to an estimated $820 million for the next drawing, which will be held on Tuesday.

Tuesday's jackpot will likely be the fifth largest in the game's history, Mega Millions said in a statement early Saturday.

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were 29, 40, 47, 50 and 57 and a Mega Ball of 25.

There have been no Mega Millions jackpot winners since April 18.

A potential winner next Tuesday would have the choice of taking an estimated lump sum payment of $422 million before taxes, or the going with the annuity option, which consists of an immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout

Friday's drawing resulted in eight tickets matching five white balls for a $1 million prize. Two each were sold in Florida, New Jersey and North Carolina, with one in California and another in Michigan, Mega Millions said.

There have been four Mega Millions jackpots north of $1 billion, with the largest being a $1.537 billion jackpot in October of 2018, with a single winning ticket sold in South Carolina.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about one in 302.58 million.

This all comes after a winning ticket was sold in downtown Los Angeles in Wednesday's $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot, the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history. The winner has yet to come forward to claim their prize.

The L.A.-area has seen a string of lottery luck of late. The winning ticket for February's $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, the largest in lottery history, sold at a gas station in Altadena, a city in L.A. County.