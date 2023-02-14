$2 billion Powerball jackpot winner revealed in California

The winner of November's record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was identified in California on Tuesday, the state lottery announced. The winner was a man named Edwin Castro, said California Lottery Director Alva Johnson.

Castro declined to appear at the Tuesday morning press conference where his name was revealed. He instead sent a statement that said he was shocked and ecstatic but glad that the lottery helps to fund public education.

The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated foothill community northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed received a bonus of $1 million.

Chahayed told CBS Los Angeles he is going to share the bonus with his family, which includes 10 grandchildren.

"My son is expecting baby in two months, so we're excited we can have a nice celebration for another baby," Chahayed told the station in November.

The jackpot grew to the staggering amount of $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone coming up with all the right numbers for the top prize.

The winning numbers were selected on Nov. 8 in Florida after a nearly 10-hour delay due to a problem processing sales data.

The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.