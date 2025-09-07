Woman shot inside Wingstop in Philadelphia, police say

A worker sustained a graze wound when she was shot by a customer inside a restaurant in Overbrook Sunday evening, Philadelphia police said.

A customer shot the 43-year-old woman inside the Wingstop on the 7600 block of City Avenue around 5:20 p.m., according to police. The woman, who was working at the time, declined to be taken to the hospital because it was "not a serious injury at this time," Philadelphia Police Inspector Michael Gormley said.

A group of male customers got into a "verbal altercation" with the worker before one of the customers threw a bottle at the employee and then fired a shot as they were leaving, Gormley said.

Police stopped some of the customers in that group nearby and are still looking for two male suspects in a white Toyota, Gormley said.

Police took one person into custody and are checking surveillance video. The investigation is ongoing, and police do not yet know who fired the gun, Gormley said.

"It's a tragic thing when somebody is going to work, trying to raise a family, pay some bills and … they get hurt like that," Gormley said.

Moses Luciano, who said he does maintenance for Wingstop, told CBS News Philadelphia the restaurant has surveillance cameras. He was at the scene to measure the door, which was shattered during the incident.

"It's a crazy time," Luciano said. "People get frustrated and angry over stupid things, and they react stupidly."