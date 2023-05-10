Watch CBS News
Tractor-trailer falls from I-495 down to road below in Delaware

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Tractor-trailer leaves I-495 and crashes sideways on road below
Tractor-trailer leaves I-495 and crashes sideways on road below 01:09

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A tractor-trailer crashed off Interstate 495 and rolled onto a road below the highway, according to police.

The vehicle left the interstate shortly before 8 a.m. and was seen on Governor Printz Boulevard. The driver was trapped inside but freed by first responders.

The driver was treated for a head injury at the scene and taken to Christiana Hospital by helicopter.

He is in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the tractor-trailer is blocking traffic on Governor Printz Boulevard and the I-495 southbound exit ramp to Edgemoor Road.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
First published on May 10, 2023 / 9:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

