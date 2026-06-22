Police identify man killed in Wilmington Hospital shooting, to provide update on investigation

Police on Monday identified the man who was killed in last week's shooting at Wilmington Hospital and are expected to provide an update on the investigation during a press conference later in the day.

Police said 19-year-old Ethan Hillman was working at the hospital when John Wallace-Bey allegedly shot him and another man. The second victim has not been identified, but police said he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Wilmington police responded to the shooting at the hospital on the 500 block of West 14th Street around 3:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

Wallace-Bey, 23, is accused of shooting Hillman and another coworker in a targeted, isolated incident, police said.

Police arrested Wallace-Bey in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood after a six-hour manhunt.

ChristianaCare confirmed Wallace-Bey and the two victims were employees. Wallace-Bey's LinkedIn profile said he worked in IT at ChristianaCare with an interest in coding.

Wallace-Bey is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and multiple gun charges.

The Delaware attorney general is expected to provide an update on the Wilmington Hospital shooting on Monday afternoon.