Video shows Wilmington Hospital shooting suspect being arrested in Philadelphia

New surveillance video shows the arrest of the ChristianaCare employee accused of shooting two coworkers inside Wilmington Hospital Tuesday.

The video shows the moments when officers moved in on a minivan in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood and took 23-year-old John Wallace-Bey into custody after a five-hour manhunt.

Wallace-Bey is accused of shooting two coworkers inside Wilmington hospital Tuesday afternoon — killing one and critically injuring another. Investigators said the shooting was a targeted, isolated incident.

In New Castle, Delaware, neighbors were stunned to learn the suspect lived next door.

"I'm shocked like, you talk about happening close to home," John Richardson, a neighbor, said. "Literally next door."

After the shooting, Wilmington hospital went into lockdown as SWAT teams cleared the building room by room while officers searched for the gunman.

Richardson's wife said nothing about their neighbor raised red flags.

"He seemed quiet, to himself," Niesha Richardson said. "Nothing out of the ordinary where we would expect something like this."

Richardson provided a doorbell video showing detectives in the neighborhood, but police didn't find the suspect there.

Authorities said Wallace-Bey was eventually tracked to North Philly, where he was arrested.

He's been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

"Really hard to understand the reasoning why," Wilmington Council President Trippi Congo said.

Police have not discussed a motive.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Wallace-bey worked in IT and had an interest in coding.

As the investigation continues, neighbors said their thoughts are with everyone affected.

"It's just an unfortunate situation," John Richardson said. "Both families impacted, the victim and the shooters as well."

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the victim who died, nor the one still fighting for their life.

The second victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.