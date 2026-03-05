Wilmington DMV to reopen nearly 3 months after deadly shooting

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles will reopen its Wilmington location next week, about two-and-a-half months after a Delaware State Police trooper was shot and killed inside the building.

The Wilmington DMV will resume operations at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, though service will be by appointment only.

Residents can schedule appointments online or by calling 302-744-2500. The appointment system will remain in effect for at least a month, but the Delaware City, Dover and Georgetown DMV locations are still available for walk-ins.

The Wilmington location on Hessler Boulevard has been closed since late December, when 34-year-old Cpl. Matthew "Ty" Snook was fatally shot by 44-year-old Rahman Rose in what police called a "targeted attack" on law enforcement.

Snook, a 10-year veteran of the Delaware State Police, was working an overtime shift at the DMV when Rose entered the building and sat in the waiting area for several minutes before pulling out a gun. Police said Rose then "ambushed" Snook from behind and shot him multiple times.

Rahman was shot and killed by a New Castle County police officer who responded to the shooting. No one else was killed in the attack.