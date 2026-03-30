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Possible human remains found in Wilmington, Delaware, police say

By
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
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Stephanie Ballesteros

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New Castle County police are investigating what they believe to be human remains, including a skull, found in a wooded area in Wilmington, Delaware, this weekend. 

Police said the remains were found Sunday, just before 5:30: p.m., in a wooded area near Ravine Road and Big Oak Lane in the Highland Woods. 

Police say they are waiting for the results from the medical examiner's office. 

New Castle County police said Delaware State Police are investigating another set of remains found about 20 minutes away. There is no word on whether these two incidents are related. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates. 

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