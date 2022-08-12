16-year-old boy shot in Delaware, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Linden Street around 2:30 a.m.

Police say he was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Joran Merced at (302) 576-3637.

You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.