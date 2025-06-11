Wilmington developer names new affordable housing project after late nephew killed in drunken driving crash

Community members gathered in Wilmington, Delaware, Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony on the site of what will soon be 14 new affordable townhomes.

The project will be located in the city's Northside community.

"I grew up in the city of Wilmington. I was born here," Donald Thompson said.

Thompson is the founder of Truth in Actions Inc., the company behind the project.

"It feels great to give back to my home, my community, my city," he said.

For Thompson, the project is deeply personal.

Thompson is calling it Raw Story Drive, in honor of his late nephew, Rick Anthony Williams, who was hit and killed at age 22 by a drunken driver in 2017.

"To me, it's a proud moment for the housing, but a sad moment," Thompson said. "To me, this is a consolation. I would rather have him here and to be able to be there for him ... like he was for me. ... This is a consolation, this is something I'm doing in lieu of. I would rather him be here."

"Rick, he was really an angel on earth," said Coretta Williams, Rick's mother and Thompson's sister.

Williams says her son had a giving spirit, and she called this project a great way to honor his life.

"I think that it's awesome. I think that it shows forth what we all should be doing, and that's trying to help. Trying to give," she said.

Wilmington City Council President Trippi Congo said the area needs more affordable housing and this project fills a critical gap.

"Of course, they help financially, but I think it's so much bigger than that. They help breathe a new spirit, a new life into the city," he said.

The project is expected to be completed by 2027.