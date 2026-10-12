2 women shot and killed in Northwest Philadelphia home where fire broke out, officials say

Two women were shot and killed in a Northwest Philadelphia rowhome where a fire broke out on Monday morning, police sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

The fire and shooting happened in a home on the 8200 block of Williams Avenue.

The fire broke out shortly before 4 a.m. and was placed under control at 4:30 a.m.

There's no word on what led up to the shooting or the whereabouts of the shooter or shooters.

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia Fire Department are investigating.