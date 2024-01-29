Drone attack in Jordan: Soldier killed identified as Willingboro native William Jerome Rivers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of three U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed in a drone attack on Sunday in Jordan is from the Philadelphia region.

The Pentagon identified 46-year-old Sgt. William Jerome Rivers of Willingboro, New Jersey, as one of the three soldiers killed. The other two soldiers were identified as Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia, and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia.

"The loss of Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett has left an indelible mark on the United States Army Reserve. These Citizen-Soldiers died in service to their country on January 28, 2024, in Jordan," Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command said in a statement. "On behalf of the Army Reserve, I share in the sorrow felt by their friends, family, and loved ones. Their service and sacrifice will not be forgotten, and we are committed to supporting those left behind in the wake of this tragedy."

The three soldiers died "when a one way unmanned aerial system impacted their container housing units," the Pentagon said.

Sgt. Rivers was a resident of Carrollton, Georgia, and enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2011 as an Interior Electrician. He was initially assigned to the 990th Engineer Company at Fort McGuire-Dix in New Jersey after he completed advanced individual training.

In 2018, the Pentagon said Rivers completed a nine month trip in Iraq to support Operation Inherent Resolve -- the war against ISIS. He was assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Battalion and 926th Engineer Brigade in Fort Moore, Georgia.

Rivers had several awards and decorations, including the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and many others.

Pentagon deputy press Secretary Sabrina Singh blamed the drone attack on an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-backed militia.

The attack is under investigation.