Wildwoods Boardwalk Fireworks in New Jersey canceled this week because of the impacts of Hurricane Erin

The rush is on to get down to the shore ahead of the busy and long holiday weekend.

Tamera Medero and her family are trying to squeeze in every last moment on Wildwood's boardwalk.

"We're going to play the games, find some mini golf to play, and maybe hit some rides," said Medero, as she bought two hermit crabs.

Michele Davis and her friends were also trying to beat the rush of people. Time spent on the beach in North Wildwood has become a tradition for them.

"Every year we come the last week of August because a lot of kids are already back in school, so it's a nice week, not very many people are here, we enjoy everything," said Davis, who was visiting from Blackwood.

The beach started filling up fast Thursday afternoon, but around the Wildwoods, the scars from Hurricane Erin last week still linger. Several beach access ramps remain closed at Fourth and Fifth avenues in North Wildwood, and the weekly fireworks display launched every Friday in the summer has been canceled after floodwaters damaged the equipment at Pine Avenue.

"The entire area was just completely wiped out, so the expense and the time to put it all back together for one week really just wasn't worth it, and so the decision was made to just end it for the year," said Patrick Rosenello, executive director of the Wildwoods Boardwalk Special Improvement District.

Now, businesses like Muncheese are hoping the lack of fireworks won't keep people home.

The eatery on the boardwalk is banking on a big weekend after Mother Nature caused an unusually slow season.

"Hopefully everybody will come over and enjoy the boards and enjoy the good weather, and we are waiting," said Mostafa Bekhit, who was cooking up an order of wings and a funnel cake.

The weather is looking pretty nice down the shore for Labor Day weekend, and businesses are hoping that is the case next weekend as well when Wildwood hosts its airshow, Thunder Over The Waves, on Sept. 5 and 6.