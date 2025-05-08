Wildwood turns to Ford as the boardwalk revamps iconic tram cars before summer

It is a beloved Jersey Shore icon, and the Sightseer Tram cars will start moving again soon, which is a sign that summer is right around the corner.

This year will be the 77th season of the tram cars shuttling families from the amusement piers, waterparks and restaurants in Wildwood.

"It's looking to be a great kickoff to the summer season," said Patrick Rosenello, the executive director of the Wildwood Boardwalk Special Improvement District.

Rosenello says this year one of the power units pulling the tram will look a bit different. It will still be bright yellow with the same logo, but the driver will be behind the wheel of a hybrid Ford Maverick.

"The Ford Maverick hybrid is something we are testing out this summer, seeing how it works, seeing how it holds up in these conditions and whether or not it's something we can look to in the future," Rosenello said.

The trams debuted in 1939 at the World's Fair and hit the boards in Wildwood in 1949.

Rosenello says in the next five to 10 years the engines will need to be replaced, and the Ford Maverick is a more cost-effective alternative. He says the hybrid gets about 35 miles to the gallon.

"Tram cars travel about 48 miles a day, so you do the math, incredibly efficient. So, it's something we are interested in and we're looking forward to trying it out this summer and seeing how it works," Rosenello said.

Eight trams run during peak season, but you will only see one Ford Maverick on the boardwalk during the testing period.

Reactions were mixed about the new look and possible upgrade to the fleet.

"You got to give it a shot really and see what happens," Ted Arlington said.

"I don't think it looks appropriate for the team cars it's too big it's not iconic like it's been for years," Pat Hofknecht said.

Beginning on May 10, the Sightseer Tram car will operate on Saturdays and Sundays through May 18, starting at noon. The tram car operation will follow the Morey's Piers schedule.

The tram cars will offer Memorial Day Weekend service from Thursday, May 22 through Monday, May 26, starting at noon and closing shortly after Morey's Piers close.

Beginning on Thursday, May 29, the tram cars will run seven days a week, through Labor Day Weekend, from noon until Morey's Piers close.