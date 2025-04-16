Wildwood Boardwalk in New Jersey voted best in United States by USA Today readers

Parents will pay fines if kids are out past curfew in Wildwood, New Jersey. Here's what to know.

Parents will pay fines if kids are out past curfew in Wildwood, New Jersey. Here's what to know.

Parents will pay fines if kids are out past curfew in Wildwood, New Jersey. Here's what to know.

Months before people from the Philadelphia region go on vacation in the summer, a popular Jersey Shore destination has topped USA Today's 10Best list as having the best boardwalk in the United States.

On Wednesday, the Wildwood Boardwalk was named the best in the country by USA Today readers in the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

According to a news release, Wildwood is coming off a "record-breaking" 2024 tourism season.

"It's thrilling to see our boardwalk named the best in the nation," Louis M. Belasco, the Greater Wildwoods tourism improvement and development authority (GWTIDA) executive director, said in a statement. "This recognition is truly special because it comes from the visitors, residents, and fans of the Wildwoods who cherish our boardwalk. The Wildwoods Boardwalk is more than just a destination—it's a place where unforgettable memories are made. We're thrilled that visitors celebrate The Wildwoods and our boardwalk as a premier gem of the Jersey Shore."

The Wildwood Boardwalk initially started as a 150-yard boardwalk in the 1890s, but it now stretches 38 blocks and has shops, restaurants, bars, water parks, and an amusement pier with more than 100 attractions. It also wasn't the only Jersey Shore boardwalk to land on the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list.

Here's the full list:

Wildwood Boardwalk, Wildwood, New Jersey Ocean Beach Park Boardwalk, New London, Connecticut Carolina Beach Boardwalk, Carolina Beach, North Carolina Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz, California Kemah Boardwalk, Kemah, Texas Atlantic City Boardwalk, Atlantic City, New Jersey Venice Beach Boardwalk, Venice, California Ocean City Boardwalk, Ocean City, New Jersey Ocean City Boardwalk, Ocean City, Maryland Virginia Beach Boardwalk, Virginia Beach, Virginia