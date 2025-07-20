Roughly 800 gallons of gas spills at Wawa in Wildwood, New Jersey

A tanker truck spilled about 800 gallons of fuel at a Wawa in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Sunday, according to the fire department.

The spill happened at the Wawa at 418 West Rio Grande Avenue.

The Wildwood Fire Department said some streets near Wawa were closed as crews investigated the spill. It's unclear how much fuel spilled into the sewers, according to the fire department.

A tanker truck spilled about 800 gallons of fuel at the Wawa in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Sunday, according to the fire department. Dansdroneshots609

No one was injured in the spill.

This is a developing story and will be updated.