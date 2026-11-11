Parking prices are doubling in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, as mayor says borough needs to raise revenue

Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, is planning to increase the cost of metered parking in 2027, doubling the rate from $1.50 per hour to $3 per hour.

Borough commissioners last week adopted an ordinance approving the increase.

Mayor Don Cabrera tells CBS News Philadelphia the increase was needed to raise additional revenue for the borough. The price hike also brings Wildwood Crest in line with other Shore towns, after keeping fees flat for 17 years, he said in an email.

Wildwood Crest's parking meters are operational during the peak tourism season only — between May 15 and Sept. 30.

Jersey Shore towns are raising parking fees

Cabrera's not wrong: other destinations at the Jersey Shore have also looked to parking to increase revenue.

In March, Lower Township created a paid parking program from scratch that would have charged people to park in the Diamond Beach section of the township. The plan was later scrapped after backlash from local residents.

Cape May City recently raised its parking prices, hiking costs near the Washington Street Mall from $2 to $3 per hour. Prices at the meters outside the core business district increased from $1.50 an hour to $2 an hour.