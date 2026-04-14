Diamond Beach residents in New Jersey feel blindsided by new parking ordinance

Roy Salley has lived in Diamond Beach full-time for the past nine years. He enjoys the beach and life down the Jersey Shore, but says concern has been spreading through his neighborhood over parking and a move to make people pay to park their cars.

"What's going to happen is parking on the residential streets is going to be at a minimum for the locals who live here," Salley said.

In March, Lower Township approved an ordinance requiring payment to park on some streets from May 15 through Sept. 15, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. each day.

Drivers will pay through the ParkMobile app.

Salley says most residents live here part-time and feel the ordinance came out of nowhere.

"Word got spread throughout the four blocks that hey, they're putting parking meters in front of your house, and that caused a lot of anxiety among the people here," he said.

Parts of East Rochester, Seaview, South Station and East Raleigh Avenues are impacted by the ordinance, as well as the entire length of Atlantic Avenue to the boundary with Wildwood Crest.

The township is also now considering a second ordinance, which will offer a $250 seasonal parking permit for residents.

"You would think we would at least get a permit of some kind for a few spaces for the amount of taxes we pay," said Lee Ann Shuman, who lives in Diamond Beach part-time.

The township tells CBS News Philadelphia most residents have driveways and off-street parking options, and the paid parking will provide more turnover during the height of the season. The township also said permits can be transferred to a visitor or family member.

Salley says both he and his neighbors need more details.

"The problem with a permit is you still have to find a place to park so it's not guaranteeing you a spot," Salley said.

According to the township clerk, a second reading and a public hearing to discuss the parking permits is set for next Monday's meeting.