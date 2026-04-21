Diamond Beach residents frustrated by another parking ordinance: "They should be working with us, not against us"

Even after a brutal winter, Cindy Ricciardi is somewhat dreading the upcoming season in Diamond Beach over parking concerns.

"We do think it's going to be a nightmare," Ricciardi said. "Right now, there is a traffic issue of people coming and dropping people off and then taking their cars and then going down the street."

Ricciardi and many of her neighbors now fear that it will get worse after Lower Township approved a second ordinance on Monday night that requires residents to pay for parking.

Seasonal parking permits can now be purchased for $250.

"The seasonal pass is available to everybody in Lower Township, so in essence, they might be driving more traffic to these roads," Ricciardi said.

"So that means anybody over in the Villas, they can come park in front of my house when I'm not even guaranteed a spot," said Lisa Heckman, who also has a home in Diamond Beach.

CBS News Philadelphia reported that last week Lower Township also passed an ordinance in March requiring payment to park on several streets in Diamond Beach from May 15 through Sept. 15, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. each day. Drivers will pay through the ParkMobile app, but residents feel they were not properly notified and are still left with many questions.

"There's no specifics around will there be handicap parking? Several of us have handicap parents," Ricciardi said.

Last week, the township said the paid parking will mean more people won't stay as long during the day, which could open up more spots, and permits can be transferred to a visitor or family member.

The township said the ordinance may be amended in the future, but for now it will take effect in 20 days.

Heckman said she plans to keep fighting.

"They should be working with us, not against us because honestly we make up 40% of their taxes. None of our children use their school systems we're paying for all of that and we get nothing," Heckman said.