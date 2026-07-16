Maps show wildfire smoke forecast as air quality worsens in Philadelphia region

Wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota is causing hazardous air quality in the Philadelphia region and has prompted warnings from health officials.

The Breathe Philly Dashboard, Philadelphia's real-time air quality monitoring system, shows air quality in the unhealthy range Thursday night.

Wildfire smoke map Philadelphia

The smoke from the wildfires created hazy skies in Philadelphia on Thursday and will deteriorate the air quality into Friday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia

The Delaware Valley will experience the worst of the wildfire smoke Thursday night as the air cools and sinks, pulling the smoke closer to the ground.

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Purple Air Quality Alert due to the wildfire.

CBS News Philadelphia

As winds gradually shift and the atmosphere begins to mix out, air quality should slowly improve heading into Friday, although some lingering haze may still be noticeable.

Tips for staying safe during unhealthy air quality

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is recommending that all city residents take precautions to protect themselves from the wildfire smoke in the Delaware Valley.

CBS News Philadelphia

If you have trouble breathing, heart palpitations, nausea or dizziness, the Philadelphia Health Department reccomends to seek immediate medical attention.

Sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung disease, including asthma, older residents, pregnant women and immunocompromised people should avoid intense outdoor activities, according to the health department.

The Philadelphia Health Department also recommends that all residents reduce prolonged or intense outdoor activities, take breaks and consider wearing an N95 or KN-95 mask.

Here are ways from the Philadelphia Health Department to keep indoor air clean:

Close all windows and doors.

Turn off air conditioning or switch air conditioners to recirculate mode.

Avoid activities that create more particulate matter indoors, including: Smoking and vaping. Using gas, propane or wood-burning stoves and furnaces. Spraying aerosol products. Frying or broiling food. Burning candles or incense. Vacuuming, unless you use a vacuum with a HEPA filter.



How to check your air quality

To see your current air quality, go to airnow.gov. The Philadelphia Health Department is advising people to stay up to date with their current air quality. You can also see the current air quality in Philly below.

Photos show wildfire smoke in Philadelphia

Wildfire smoke blankets the Philadelphia skyline in a view from the Ben Franklin Bridge. CBS News Philadelphia

A photo from the CBS Philadelphia skydeck showing the hazy skyline from the wildfire smoke. CBS News Philadelphia