Wildfire burning in Jackson Township, Ocean County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Crews in Jackson Township, Ocean County are responding to a wildfire, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Tuesday.

The fire is burning in the area of East Commodore Blvd and Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson Township.

@njdepforestfire is currently on scene of a wildland-urban interface wildfire burning in the area of East Commodore Blvd and Cedar Swamp Rd in Jackson Twp.



The wildfire is 15 acres in size and is 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/L9Wzn1Fbj7 — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 6, 2023

The NJFFS said the fire has burned 15 acres and 0% contained. Thirty structures are currently threatened due to the blaze and road closures are in effect, including East Commodore Boulevard, Cedar Swamp Road and Jackson Mills Road.

There are no mandatory evacuations at this time.

The NJFFS is asking people to avoid the area.

It's unclear how the fire started.

The fire comes after multiple wildfires in New Jersey recently and a Red Flag Warning in effect for the Delaware Valley.

