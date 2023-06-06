Red flag warning for fire weather in Pa., N.J. on Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Red Flag Warning for fire danger is in effect in Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Tuesday.

The ground is dry after several weeks without much rainfall, and we have a breeze blowing west about 10-15 mph today.

What is a red flag warning?

A red flag warning means conditions are ripe for a fire to get out of control and have fuel to spread.

These are often accompanied by restrictions on campfires or outdoor burning. You should check with your local authorities if any burn bans are in place in your area.

Stretch of dry weather worsening fire conditions

Normally, April and May are peak fire weather season, as dead leaves from the previous fall season litter the ground and can provide fuel to a wildfire. Then all it takes is one spark and breezy weather to start a wildfire.

But May 2023 was the driest May on record for our region.

We do have some rain showers in the forecast Tuesday, but overall the ground will not get too wet. Plus, the storms may bring lightning which could also potentially spark a fire if it hits dry brush and fuels.

🚩Red Flag Warning in effect 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6

🚫🔥Fire Restrictions in Effect Statewide@NWS_MountHolly has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions in New Jersey today.



View statewide New Jersey fire restrictions https://t.co/wHxWuLWoVU

Restrictions in place after Red Flag Warning

There is a burn ban in York County, Pennsylvania to the west of our region in effect until July 5. There are no other burn bans posted to the Pennsylvania DCNR's website.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says fire danger today is very high and level 3 (most serious) restrictions on campfires are in effect in Central Jersey and North Jersey.

Under those restrictions, no charcoal fires are allowed. If you are burning in a wooded area, the fire must be contained in an elevated stove using propane, natural gas, gas or electricity.

South Jersey is under a level 2 campfire restriction - that means you can only light a fire in an elevated prepared fireplace, elevated charcoal grill or a stove using electricity or liquid/gas fuel.

Elevated fireplaces must be made of steel, stone, brick or concrete, be at least a foot off the ground, and surrounded by a dirt ring no smaller than 10 feet wide.