How to prepare for Red Flag Warnings as wildfires scorch New Jersey

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- It's yet another day of a Red Flag Warning across the state of New Jersey.

New Jersey Forest Fire crews were back in a Medford neighborhood Tuesday putting out hotspots.

Neighbors agreed they're thankful for the swift actions of firefighters.

"Yeah, it's been an interesting 72 hours since about midnight friday," Mark said.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the Flatiron wildfire sparked from a lightning strike hitting a tree not far from the backyards off of Elderberry Drive.

"It was a real action movie for a couple of days here," Mark said.

By the time it was contained Saturday night, 210 acres burned as the fire came right up to property lines.

Three days later, forest fire crews are still monitoring the area for hot spots as neighbors are working through smoke.

"Imagine the world's biggest campfire and that's what's drifting into our house, so air conditioning, ventilation," Mark said.

It's sounding and looking more like fall in South Jersey than the beginning of June.

With these conditions, plus the lack of several inches of rain, the NJFFS says wildfires are still a good possibility.

"it's going to end whenever Mother Nature wants it to. Whenever we are granted enough precipitation to dampen and wet the fuels," Shawn Judy, of the NJFFS, said.

Judy says while his crews are tired, they're ready to respond. He encourages neighbors to be prepared for Red Flag Warnings by being cautious, cleaning out gutters and raking leaves and pine needles away from any structures.

"As we go through this period of dry weather, where we've had all these wildfires, we ask that folks be patient, understanding the smoke conditions, be diligent of their surroundings," Judy said.

The Red Flag warning extends through 8 p.m. Tuesday as do fire restrictions across the state.