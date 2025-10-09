After losing wife, daughter to breast cancer, Montgomery County man leads effort to uplift survivors

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, a Montgomery County father is turning grief into purpose.

John Conner from Elkins Park lost his 68-year-old wife, Anita, and 48-year-old daughter, Kerri, to breast cancer. Now, he's leading Praise is the Cure, a faith-based nonprofit Anita and Kerri founded to support breast cancer survivors in the Black community.

"In the Black community, which is in large part an underserved area for the city, a lot of people don't have health care, they don't have health insurance," Conner said. "That was part of Anita and Kerri's mission — to stop that disparity."

According to the National Cancer Institute, Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than White women. That's why Conner is pushing for early screenings and awareness.

"Detection saves lives," Conner said. "They go and get mammograms. Early detection, they have a much greater chance of surviving."

He's not walking this path alone. Terri White, a volunteer for Praise is the Cure, was inspired to get involved with the organization because of Anita.

"John is an inspiration as well," White said. "He has been by his wife and daughter's side every step of the way."

Praise is the Cure is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a major event focused on health, healing and hope. It takes place on Saturday, Oct. 11, at Salem Baptist Church of Abington, located at 2741 Woodland Road.

Saturday's event includes a pamper party at 10 a.m., where breast cancer patients will enjoy free spa treatments, food, music, dancing and giveaways. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a music and dance concert featuring Grace Dance Theater & Philadanco.

In addition, Fox Chase Cancer Center will have free mammography screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are required. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a men's mental health forum to support caregivers of breast cancer patients.

"Men do get breast cancer as well, but lot less frequently," Conner said. "We are caretakers for the warriors. The women are the warriors. We are the caretakers."

When asked what Anita and Kerri would think of his work, Conner said: "I think they'd be very proud. One of the last things Anita said to me was she wanted me to be strong and show courage."