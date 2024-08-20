Widener University welcomes largest incoming first-year class in its 203-year history

More than 900 students move in to Widener University, largest in school history

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – The excitement and nervousness was palpable at Widener University as hundreds of students moved onto campus this week.

"I was really nervous this morning," Widener University freshman Bridget McKay from Glen Mills said. "I'm really excited though."

Cars lined up outside the residence halls on Tuesday morning while volunteers like Monsif Atify carried students' stuff into their new homes using large gray bins.

"We love giving back to our community and making a positive impact," Atfiy said. Atify is a senior at Widener University who plays on the men's soccer team.

Widener is welcoming the largest incoming first-year class in its 203-year history. The incoming class of first-year students consists of more than 900 American and international students from 13 states and about a dozen countries, including four sets of twins.

University officials say they think more students are choosing Widener because of the atmosphere.

"That's a big part of it," Widener University President Stacey Robertson said. "But we also have a phenomenal array of programs that are career ready programs and we also have the most amazing faculty you'll ever meet."

Meeting new people is a big part of the college experience. McKay is excited to be best friends with her roommate Trinity Johnson from Roebling, New Jersey, who brought her emotional support cat named R.J.

"He's only a few months old and he's going to be living here on campus," Johnson said.

But it's a moment that was bittersweet. Bridget McKay's father, Michael McKay, said his little girl is all grown up.

"It's tough letting her go, you know, and missing her," Michael McKay said. "But in four years, she'll be back and she'll be better and smarter and she'll enjoy it and be happy."