Fourth of July parade in Whitemarsh Township, Pennsylvania, back on, weeks after being canceled

The Fourth of July parade is back on in Whitemarsh Township, weeks after officials said the tradition would be canceled in 2025 due to an "unnecessary risk to the community."

On Thursday night, the Whitemarsh Township Board of Supervisors approved a vote to hold the Fourth of July Parade on Germantown Pike on Friday, July 4. Registration for the parade will open next week, according to the township.

"Whitemarsh wants this tradition and deserves this tradition," Supervisor Vice Chair Fran McCusker said in a statement on the township's website. "As we said earlier, safety is our top priority and we are confident that we are taking steps that will allow the community to safely celebrate our nation's birthday with family and friends."

The Board of Supervisors voted at a second special meeting on Thursday to discuss the parade's cancellation due to safety concerns. After listening to residents at a meeting last week, the Board of Supervisors asked township staff to identify options for holding a new parade in July.

The township and community members then worked together to plan a parade with enhanced security, the township said, with additional steps that will be in place for future Fourth of July parades in Whitemarsh Township.

The township says that additional details about the 2025 Fourth of July parade will be announced next week on its website, social media and weekly newsletter.