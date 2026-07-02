Where to see fireworks for July Fourth in Philadelphia area, Jersey Shore, Delaware in 2026

All eyes are on Philadelphia as it gears up to celebrate American independence and the country's 250th birthday this weekend, but communities across the area are hosting parties, festivals and fireworks shows, too.

Here are some of the festivities happening around the region, from the Lehigh Valley to the Jersey Shore.

Things to do in Philadelphia the week of July 4

Philadelphia has a packed calendar this weekend, including a 5 p.m. Men's World Cup match Saturday and the One Philly: Unity Concert for America on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The show starts at 5 p.m., followed by fireworks beginning at midnight.

If you're looking for something to do in the city early in the day on July Fourth, head to Christ Church at noon for a concert featuring the organ and the iconic bells, which are older than the Liberty Bell.

The city is also hosting the Red, White and Blue To Do on Thursday, July 2, in Old City and the Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade in Center City on Friday, July 3.

July Fourth events in Pennsylvania

Northeast Philadelphia

The 8th annual FreedomFest in Northeast Philadelphia at Pleasant Hill Park will feature live music, food trucks, artisan vendors, a beer garden, a Ferris wheel and more on Saturday starting at 5 p.m. with an opening ceremony. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

New Hope-Lambertville

New Hope, Pennsylvania, and Lambertville, New Jersey, are teaming up for three days of Independence Day celebrations. A fireworks display over the Delaware River with two barges and 200 drones is planned for 9 p.m. Friday. Celebrations continue with a pub crawl and concert Saturday and a parade and dragon boat race Sunday.

Radnor Township

Head to Radnor High School Thursday, July 2, for fireworks at 9 p.m.

Sharon Hill

Sharon Hill will host an event on Friday, July 3, with games, activities and music at 7 p.m. at Academy Park High School. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Aston

On Saturday, July 4, you can hear the Cherry Lane Band at 7 p.m. at Sun Valley High School, followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Norristown

Norristown has canceled its July 4 parade because of the heat, but the Party in the Park at Harding and Fornance streets is a go. The event starts at 3 p.m., and fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m.

Upper Merion

Heuser Park in King of Prussia is set to have a SideArm concert at 5:30 p.m., followed by fireworks around 9:15 p.m.

Allentown

Allentown's Cedar Beach Park will have fireworks Saturday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m. Celebrations start at noon and include activities, entertainment and food and drink vendors at the park.

Coca-Cola Park, home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, is also hosting patriotic family events that include fireworks Friday and Saturday night. Both events require tickets.

Quakertown

Memorial Park will host Quakertown Community Day on Saturday, July 4. The day starts at 8 a.m. and includes food vendors, music, a bike parade and a car show. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Reading Fightin Phils

If you're in Berks County, the Reading Fightin Phils will have fireworks after their games on Friday, July 3 (7 p.m.), and Saturday, July 4 (6:45 p.m.). The team is touting its largest stadium fireworks shows yet.

July Fourth events in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore

Camden

Camden is hosting fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Wiggins Waterfront Park on Saturday, July 4.

Collingswood

Collingswood is hosting a full day of family-friendly activities on Saturday, July 4, ending with fireworks at dusk. Fireworks can be viewed from Collingswood High School or Knight Park.

Mount Laurel

Mount Laurel Emergency Services Night and Fireworks will be on Thursday, July 2, at Laurel Acres Park. The event includes family-friendly activities, live music, a drone show, food trucks and Spellbound Brewery. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends with fireworks at 9 p.m. The World Cup match will also be streaming live at the park.

Ocean City

Ocean City has a busy week of events planned, including exercise classes, a free Ocean City Pops concert, a bike parade and more. Fireworks near 825 Boardwalk are slated for 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, following the kite-flying competition.

Wildwood

Wildwood also has a packed schedule this week that includes fireworks, a drone show, music and more. Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, launched from the beach at Pine Avenue. A drone show will take over the sky Sunday, July 5, at 10 p.m., stretching from Cedar Avenue to Poplar Avenue.

July Fourth events in Delaware

Newark

The University of Delaware's Athletic Complex will host a celebration with fireworks on Saturday, July 4, starting at 6 p.m. The event includes music by reggae classics band Spokey Speaky at 6 p.m. and Club Phred at 7:45 p.m. before fireworks at dusk. The rain date is Sunday.

Wilmington

Free festivities for the Fourth at the Wilmington Riverfront begin at 2 p.m. with food, vendors, live music and activities. The celebration concludes with a spectacular fireworks display over the Christina River, accompanied by music from the Delaware Symphony Orchestra.