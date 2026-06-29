50 years older than Liberty Bell, Christ Church bells will ring in America's 250th in Philadelphia

Bells are an integral part of our nation's history.

There's the Liberty Bell with its storied crack, of course.

But the lesser-known bells at Christ Church in Philadelphia's Old City are even older.

Parker Kitternan was busy at the console of the church's pipe organ, polishing his musical tribute for the weekend.

The director of music and organist says making music in the historic space is a thrill.

"It's easy to take it for granted sometimes," he said.

The organ was installed eight years ago. Its older musical neighbors live in the tower above.

Winding through narrow passageways and up some steps, we found a contraption that resembled a keyboard of sorts.

There are 11 notes for 11 bells. Before the keyboard-inspired carillon, 11 volunteers would tug on the bells.

Reporter Joe Holden rings the bells using the carillon. CBS News Philadelphia

"It (carillon) allows one person to play them all," Kitterman said.

The bells are 50 years older than the Liberty Bell.

Up another ladder, the bells are located in the belfry tower.

"When you go up to look at them, they all have their original framings and clappers," Kitterman said. "The bells are in remarkably good condition considering how old they are and how often they've been used."

The story goes that the bells were removed in 1776.

"There was a short period where the bells were taken away during the Revolution," Kitterman said. "To keep them from being turned into cannon balls."

Volunteers now take turns ringing the historic bells high above Old City.

An organ and bell concert is scheduled for Saturday at noon at Christ Church for the country's 250th anniversary.