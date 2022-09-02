Watch CBS News
Where to get tested for COVID-19 for free after government at-home test kit program ends

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you need to take a COVID-19 test at home you can no longer get one for free from the government. The White House suspended its free test kit program on Friday. 

The Biden Administration ran out of money to buy new tests and they want to keep a stockpile for a possible fall surge in cases. 

If you're looking for a spot to get tested for free, click here

First published on September 2, 2022 / 1:30 PM

