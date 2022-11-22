When is the best day to travel for Thanksgiving?

When is the best day to travel for Thanksgiving?

When is the best day to travel for Thanksgiving?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Thanksgiving travel rush is in full swing as many are trying to make it home for dinner Thursday. AAA says travel is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels and in Southeastern Pennsylvania, more than 670,000 people are expected to travel 50 miles or more.

Despite high gas prices, about 595,000 people in the Delaware Valley are expected to travel by car and approximately 63,000 will travel by air to reach their destinations.

CSB3 saw a steady stream of travelers arriving at the Philadelphia International Airport and making their way through security checkpoints.

The FAA says Tuesday could be one of the busiest travel days of the week, so we have some tips to make your trip go as smoothly as possible.

Check-in ahead of time

Check your flight status before leaving your house

Arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure

Make a plan for parking vehicles in advance

Officials advise you to wear a seat belt, avoid distractions - like texting - and never drink and drive. Here are some travel tips if your are heading on a Thanksgiving road trip.

Traffic is expected to be more than double the usual on Wednesday

You should try and hit the road during off-peak times

Pack a vehicle emergency kit in case you get stuck somewhere