Over 670,000 Philly-area residents to travel for Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are you planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday? Well, you're not alone.

Nearly 55 million Americans plan to travel over the holiday and locally, AAA says more than 670,000 Philadelphia-area residents are expected to travel.

Jam-packed airports, maxed-out parking lots and pricey tickets - that's what travelers face when flying over the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

With nearly 55 million people expected to be on the move, the holiday rush has already started.

Airlines are trying to prevent the cancellation chaos that customers experienced last Thanksgiving by adding more pilots and adjusting schedules, but the crowds aren't the only thing frustrating some fliers. The price of an airline ticket has jumped 43% from a year ago.

"I used all my points and it was still around $670 which is crazy. Without my points, it would've been well over a thousand dollars," traveler Alexandra Cohen said.

Despite higher airfares, demand remains strong with air travel up almost 10% from 2021. For many families, flying takes plenty of planning and patience.

"With three kids, it's hard, but we made it. Forgot the cell phone in the car, we tried to plan for it, but it didn't work out," one traveler said.

The majority of Americans are skipping the skies by taking road trips, but filling up is still costing about 36 cents a gallon more than this time last year.

AAA says the busiest time on the roads will be Wednesday afternoon as millions try to make it in time for a Thanksgiving meal.

For fliers, the worst day to be at any airport is expected to be Sunday, Nov. 27.