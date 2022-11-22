NEXT Weather: Sunny skies for travelers ahead of Thanksgiving

NEXT Weather: Not as cold

NEXT Weather: Not as cold

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunny skies and seasonal afternoon temperatures are on tap Tuesday. With the lack of much wind and full sunshine, it will be the most comfortable day we`ve had since before the big pattern change that started on Nov. 13.

An area of high pressure will continue to build keeping the weather quiet for those hitting the road or for the people doing last-minute errands ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Wednesday, also known as the busiest travel day of the year, will feature abundant sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures.

On Thanksgiving day we should expect a mixed sky with highs topping out in the mid-50s.

The weather will be comfortable, perfect for smoking the bird outside or even firing up the grill to make space in your oven.

Our pleasant stretch of weather then comes to an end as the pattern turns a bit unsettled for shoppers on Black Friday.

The NEXT Weather team is tracking two systems that will bring rain to the area through the upcoming weekend.

The first arrives on Friday. Friday starts dry and overcast and shower chances increase by the afternoon.

Periods of scattered showers are possible through Friday night.

Luckily we will manage to squeeze one dry day in between both storms as Saturday trends dry.

Our second disturbance arrives Saturday night and will linger into early Sunday morning.

Luckily for travelers on Sunday, storm number two looks to clear by the afternoon.