What's open and closed in Philadelphia during the federal government shutdown?

With the federal government shut down, some of Philadelphia's most famous historic sites are closed. Attractions, including the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, are closed because they are part of the National Park Service and are staffed by federal workers.

Still, there's plenty to see and do in Philadelphia this week.

The following sites are closed because of the shutdown:

Liberty Bell Center

Independence Hall

Franklin Court (between Market and Chestnut streets and 3rd and 4th streets)

The Benjamin Franklin Museum

Rose Garden (between Walnut Street and Locust Street, between 4th and 5th streets)

Magnolia Garden (Locust Street between 4th and 5th streets)

Benjamin Rush Garden (3rd and Walnut Street)

18th Century Garden (Walnut Street between 3rd and 4th streets)

The Independence Visitor Center was open as of Wednesday. The Liberty Bell can still be seen through a window on the east side of its building, and Visit Philadelphia points out that the outside of Independence Hall looks great in photos.

Plenty of historical sites and museums remain open, including:

Carpenters' Hall

The Betsy Ross House

Christ Church and Christ Church Burial Ground, where Benjamin Franklin is buried

Elfreth's Alley

Franklin Square

Independence Seaport Museum

Mother Bethel AME Church and the Richard Allen Museum (tours by appointment)

Museum of the American Revolution

National Constitution Center

National Liberty Museum

Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (open weekends, but check online for holiday schedules)

Other museums and sites that are operating as usual include:

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Calder Gardens

Barnes Foundation

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts

The Franklin Institute

The Academy of Natural Sciences

Philadelphia Zoo

Penn Museum

Mütter Museum

Science History Institute

Museum of Illusions Philadelphia

Cherry Street Pier

Philadelphia Magic Gardens

One other logistical note: The African American Museum on Arch Street remains closed for the installation of its next exhibit, "Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design," and is scheduled to reopen Nov. 1.

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, Philadelphia International Airport was operating as normal for travelers, but federal employees, including TSA agents and air traffic controllers were working without pay, and some support staff were furloughed.

Visit Philadelphia is tracking closures throughout the shutdown.