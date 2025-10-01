During government shutdown, air traffic controllers, TSA agents at Philadelphia International work without pay

There was nothing out of the ordinary for travelers at Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday, the first day of the government shutdown, but there was an unease among Transportation Safety Administration agents, who won't collect their salaries until the shutdown is over.

"My problem is, I feel like innocent people that aren't getting paychecks are affected by government decisions," said Kathy Ranniger, who was headed to Iowa with her husband.

TSA agents at PHL worked as usual, moving people through the lines, scanning IDs and inspecting baggage.

One agent who wanted to remain anonymous talked to CBS News Philadelphia about the impact of not getting her scheduled paycheck.

"I have kids, so food, car payments, rent. I don't want to dig into my savings for all that, but I will if I have to," she said.

Air traffic controllers are also required to continue working, but other support staff have been furloughed, according to the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, the union that represents controllers.

The union issued a statement Wednesday that said in part, "This includes aircraft certification engineers and aerospace engineers. Critical safety and technology work, as well as operational support, will not be performed while these workers are furloughed."

Air traffic controllers are understaffed in Philadelphia and across the country due to a controller shortage, and many are already working mandatory overtime.

Some experts predict that the longer the shutdown lasts, the more likely some federal workers will call out sick or not show up, which could lead to delays for passengers.