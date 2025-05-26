What's open and closed on Memorial Day around Philadelphia: Grocery stores, shopping and more

Memorial Day is a time for Americans to mourn and honor United States military servicemembers who lost their lives in the line of duty. As part of that observance, government offices, post offices, schools and courts are closed today.

Some retail businesses and restaurants are also modifying their hours in observance of Memorial Day, though many national chains like Target, Walmart and CVS are open as usual.

Below, see which stores and services in Philadelphia and around the Delaware Valley are open on Memorial Day or operating under a modified schedule.

Parking and trash pickup in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Parking Authority will not enforce meters or residential parking time limits on Memorial Day, however the PPA will enforce parking regulations that impact safety and traffic flow.

Trash pickup in the city of Philadelphia will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week due to Memorial Day. Neighborhoods with twice-a-week trash pickup will only have one pickup day, which will fall on the same day as recycling pickup.

Some SEPTA service operating on a modified holiday schedule

SEPTA Regional Rail will operate on a weekend/major holiday schedule on Memorial Day, and SEPTA subway, trolley and elevated lines will operate on a Sunday schedule. SEPTA will charge Regional Rail riders weekend fares on major holidays, including Memorial Day.

On Memorial Day, buses will replace trains between Glenside and Jenkintown-Wynecote stations until the end of the service day.

Customer service (215-580-7800) will be available to assist SEPTA riders on Memorial Day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Phillies team store closed on Memorial Day

The Philadelphia Phillies' New Era Team Store at Citizens Bank Park will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The store will reopen on Tuesday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Giant, Acme, ShopRite: See which Philadelphia-area grocery stores are open on Memorial Day

Giant Food Stores, Acme Market locations, Weiss Markets and Redner's locations and will be open on Memorial Day with regular store hours.

Most Whole Food stores are open on Memorial Day, but shoppers should check with their preferred location for more details and hours.

ShopRite Memorial Day hours will vary by location in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The Reading Terminal Market in Center City Philadelphia will be closed on Memorial Day.

Wawa locations will also be open as usual on Monday.

Memorial Day hours for area shopping malls, retail stores

The Shops at Liberty Place will be closed on Monday, May 26 for Memorial Day. The Fashion District Philadelphia will be open during normal hours from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., though individual store hours could vary.

The King of Prussia Mall and Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Pottstown will be open as normal Monday, as will the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey.