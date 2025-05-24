5 ways to observe Memorial Day in the Philadelphia region this weekend

Flags laid at Philadelphia National Cemetery to honor fallen veterans ahead of Memorial Day

Flags laid at Philadelphia National Cemetery to honor fallen veterans ahead of Memorial Day

Flags laid at Philadelphia National Cemetery to honor fallen veterans ahead of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is about more than the beach, and the Philly area is hosting multiple events with a sense of remembrance befitting the holiday.

Across the city and outside it there are parades, flag ceremonies and and educational programming to accompany the music, relaxation and outdoor fun this weekend.

Visit Philadelphia shared more with us about these all-ages activities to enjoy this weekend.

Philadelphia: Memorial Day at Laurel Hill Cemetery

Laurel Hill Cemetery hosted Philly's first Memorial Day commemoration in 1868 and will keep the tradition going on Sunday, May 25 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The afternoon will include wreath-laying ceremonies, patriotic songs and honor guards. There will also be gravestones given to three veterans whose graves were previously unmarked.

Get all the details at LaurelHillPHL.com.

Philadelphia: Memorial Day Weekend at the National Constitution Center

The NCC has free admission from Saturday, May 25 through Memorial Day in observance of the holiday. There will be special programming including daily flag cerermonies, a giant flag folding and presentations.

Philadelphia: Eastern State Penitentiary

The prison-turned-museum that once housed Al Capone is hosting multiple events this weekend diving into the history and learning about the impact of military service on prisoners and staff while the building was operational.

More info at Easternstate.org.

Philadelphia: Banners of Liberty at the Museum of the American Revolution

Only 30 flags stitched by the original flagmakers of the American Revolution are known to have survived, and over a dozen are on display in Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution.

The "Banners of Liberty: Exhibition of Original Revolutionary War Flags" is on from now until Aug. 10.

In addition, there will be special programming throughout the weekend including pop-up talks and character performances.

Find out more at Amrevmuseum.org.

Bucks County: Memorial Day at Sesame Place

On Saturday and Sunday, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and other Sesame Streeters will be decked out in red, white and blue for the unofficial start of summer. There will also be fireworks on Sunday, May 25.

Learn more on SesamePlace.com.