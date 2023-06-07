How the Canadian wildfire smoke looks in Pa., N.J., Del.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Across the region, iconic sights were obscured by smoke from wildfires burning in Canada that blew south into the Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia and the surrounding counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Late Wednesday morning there was a lull in the smoke, but more is expected to blow our way again and these winds will likely continue through the week.

At the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Wednesday morning, a runner who came all the way from Sacramento, California, was surprised at the air quality.

The view of the Philadelphia skyline from Eakins Oval near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Wednesday morning CBS News Philadelphia

"I was surprised when I smelled this fire in the air, and these conditions for running aren't ideal," Charles Amey said. "I was definitely surprised, I feel like it's just like California … we get a lot of wildfires coming down. This is coming from Canada? Pretty eerily similar."

M I A — The entire Philadelphia skyline @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/dZUVVcnIMM — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 7, 2023

Overnight, the skylines in Philadelphia and Camden were tough to see.

City Hall in Camden, New Jersey was tough to see overnight due to wildfire smoke. CBS News Philadelphia

And the moon appeared red.

In Montgomeryville, photos from Josh Delp on Tuesday night showed the horizon was hardly visible.

Josh Delp

In Philadelphia, Ramin Shafagh shared a photo of the smoke from their window.

A CBS News Philadelphia viewer send in a photo of the smoke from the eastern Canadian wildfires that have blown into the region. Ramin Shafagh

From Delaware County, the Philadelphia skyline is missing in action, according to our Joe Holden.

Joe Holden

Down the shore in Ocean City, Joe Clement sent in Wednesday's morning's sunrise.

Joe Clement

You couldn't really see Atlantic City from the 34th Street beach in Ocean City Wednesday morning, this photo from Gregory Wood showed.

Gregory Wood

