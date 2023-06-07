Watch CBS News
How the Canadian wildfire smoke looks in Pa., N.J., Del.

By Jan Carabeo, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia now under "Code Red" air quality alert due to wildfire smoke
Philadelphia now under "Code Red" air quality alert due to wildfire smoke 03:58

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Across the region, iconic sights were obscured by smoke from wildfires burning in Canada that blew south into the Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia and the surrounding counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Late Wednesday morning there was a lull in the smoke, but more is expected to blow our way again and these winds will likely continue through the week.

At the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Wednesday morning, a runner who came all the way from Sacramento, California, was surprised at the air quality.

4am-to-8-am-clean-aircheck-230607-frame-225181.jpg
The view of the Philadelphia skyline from Eakins Oval near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Wednesday morning CBS News Philadelphia

"I was surprised when I smelled this fire in the air, and these conditions for running aren't ideal," Charles Amey said. "I was definitely surprised, I feel like it's just like California … we get a lot of wildfires coming down. This is coming from Canada? Pretty eerily similar."

Overnight, the skylines in Philadelphia and Camden were tough to see.

4am-to-8-am-clean-aircheck-230607-frame-277877.jpg
City Hall in Camden, New Jersey was tough to see overnight due to wildfire smoke. CBS News Philadelphia

And the moon appeared red.

4am-to-8-am-clean-aircheck-230607-frame-278022.jpg

In Montgomeryville, photos from Josh Delp on Tuesday night showed the horizon was hardly visible.

4am-to-8-am-clean-aircheck-230607-frame-278169.jpg
Josh Delp

In Philadelphia, Ramin Shafagh shared a photo of the smoke from their window.

img-2770.jpg
A CBS News Philadelphia viewer send in a photo of the smoke from the eastern Canadian wildfires that have blown into the region. Ramin Shafagh

From Delaware County, the Philadelphia skyline is missing in action, according to our Joe Holden.

holden-delaware-county-smoke.jpg
Joe Holden

Down the shore in Ocean City, Joe Clement sent in Wednesday's morning's sunrise.

e3bba92c-0f85-4526-84bd-d6b2c18b0824.jpg
Joe Clement

You couldn't really see Atlantic City from the 34th Street beach in Ocean City Wednesday morning, this photo from Gregory Wood showed.

ocean-city-atlantic-city-skyline-jersey-shore.jpg
Gregory Wood

Submit photos and videos to CBS News Philadelphia

How is the smoke looking near you? Send us your photos and videos to be seen on air and online. You can click here to access our submission form.

Jan Carabeo

Jan Carabeo joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in March 2014 and was named weekend morning anchor in January 2017.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 9:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

