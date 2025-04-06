Police in Westampton, New Jersey investigate teen chaos after rec center gathering: "It was a riot outside"

Westampton Police investigate teen chaos after rec center gathering: "It was a riot outside"

A South Jersey neighborhood was thrown into chaos Friday night after a large group of teens poured out of a party at the Westampton Recreation Center and into the nearby Spring Meadows development, disturbing residents and damaging property.

Tatiana Iglesia had just put her newborn to bed when her partner, Eric Rodriguez, ran in, alarmed by the noise outside.

"He's like, 'call the cops — call the cops! They're on top of the cars — they're destroying them…they're fighting,'" Iglesia recalled Rodriguez saying. "They were just on top of the cars — it was a riot outside."

That chaos was captured on a video the couple shared from their Ring security camera. The footage showed dozens of teens running through the streets and jumping on cars. At one point, what sounded like a taser could be heard in the background.

"When I look out the window, I just see hundreds of kids everywhere…on my lawn, in my driveway, in my neighbor's driveway…in the middle of the street," Iglesia said.

Police helped disperse the crowd, but Iglesia and Rodriguez soon realized both of their vehicles were damaged. The roofs and hoods were all dented in. The mirrors and lights were also damaged, and footprints were visible the next day.

Westampton Township police said they responded to the neighborhood and are now investigating the incident, which they say appears to have started at the recreation center.

Fourteen-year-old Mikaela Barclay said she was at the party, which drew students from at least four different area high schools. She said the evening started off without issue — there was music and dancing — but things escalated once the party ended and the crowd left the building.

"That's when it went all sorts of crazy," Barclay said. "There were kids trying to fight in the middle of the road…jumping on cars."

Barclay, who lives in the neighborhood, said most of the teens involved didn't live nearby and showed little regard for the people who did.

"They were so disrespectful," she said.

Other South Jersey towns that have experienced similar incidents are now taking measures to ensure it doesn't happen again.

The incident unfolded the same weekend Gloucester Township Day was postponed due to what officials described as "credible threats of violence and unlawful activity." Last year, ten teens were arrested during the event following reports of large groups causing disturbances.

In another preventative move, Wildwood officials recently announced they would strictly enforce a 10 p.m. curfew for minors ahead of the busy summer season, warning that any violations would result in arrests — not only of the teens but also their guardians.

In Westampton Township, police say they're now reviewing how the situation unfolded and are working to ensure similar disruptions don't happen again. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the mayor and the recreation department to learn what additional measures may be put in place.

Iglesia said she wants accountability.

"We came here after we started having our kids, trying to have a better life," she said. "We worked really hard to get our cars, and for kids just to come out and do things without repercussions is so, so frustrating."