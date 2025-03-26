West Philadelphia street renamed "Will Smith Way" in honor of the city's original Fresh Prince

Back where he was born and raised, musician and actor Will Smith visited West Philadelphia Wednesday to celebrate a quintessentially Philly honor.

Outside Smith's alma mater – Overbrook High School – the city paid tribute to the Oscar and Grammy winner Wednesday by renaming the 2000 block of North 59th Street "Will Smith Way.

In a statement ahead of the renaming ceremony, city officials called Smith a "hometown superstar" and "proud son of Philadelphia," whose "legacy will continue to inspire future generations of the city's residents."

Speaking before a packed, enthusiastic crowd, Smith reflected on the life lessons that shaped his upbringing in Philadelphia, like the importance of hard work, education and service to others imparted to him by his mother, father and grandmother.

"When things get hard you have to be willing to suffer to chance the circumstances," he said. "Nobody gets an easy ride. And that was one of the things these streets of Philadelphia taught me, that there is nothing wrong with a hard days work."

Will Smith in West Philadelphia for renaming of "Will Smith Way" CBS Philadelphia

"Philly, I love you," he said. "I am yours, you are mine." The "Bad Boys" actor also hinted that he'll be in the city over the Fourth of July holiday.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and a packed podium of local lawmakers, radio personalities, students and community members also spoke about Smith's accomplishments and impact on the city.

"Wherever you see him in the world, he is unapologetic about letting you know that 'I'm Will Smith. In West Philadelphia born and raised,'" Parker said. "He's used his creative genius as a unifying tool... We thank you for being humble enough of your people and community, and where you've come from."

Mural of Will Smith in West Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia

While in town, the Philadelphia 76ers teased that the Fresh Prince would attend Wednesday night's game against the Washington Wizards. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.