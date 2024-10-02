1 dead, 1 injured after West Philadelphia shooting leads to car crashing into SEPTA bus, police say

Car crashes into SEPTA bus after West Philly shooting left 1 dead, police say

A man was killed and another person was injured after a shootout in West Philadelphia led to a car crashing into a SEPTA bus, police said.

The shooting and crash happened at the intersection of 40th and Brown streets in the Mantua section of West Philly just before 10 p.m.

Police said there was a shootout between people in two vehicles and one of the cars crashed into a SEPTA bus.

One man was pronounced dead, while another person was taken to the hospital.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.