Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot multiple times, killed in Mantua, Philadelphia police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: April 9, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: April 9, 2023 (AM) 03:56

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed Sunday morning in West Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood, police say. 

The shooting happened on the 700 block of North DeKalb Street just before 4:15 a.m. 

Police say the man was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 4:34 a.m. 

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. 

First published on April 9, 2023 / 1:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.