Man shot multiple times, killed in Mantua, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed Sunday morning in West Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood, police say.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of North DeKalb Street just before 4:15 a.m.

Police say the man was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 4:34 a.m.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.