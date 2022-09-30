Shooting near West Philadelphia bar leaves 2 men injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are hopeful surveillance footage will help them identify the suspects who they say shot two men in West Philadelphia early Friday morning. It happened near Kif's Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge at around 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street.

One is in extremely critical condition after being shot in the head and body. Another man, an 18-year-old, is in stable condition after being shot in the leg.

Police say the shooters opened fire on the victims before fleeing in a van.