Toddler, child injured in separate West Philadelphia shootings, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
A toddler and a child were both injured in separate shootings in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, police said. 

The first shooting happened on the 5200 block of Delancey Street at around 1:45 p.m., according to police. 

Police said a 2-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen inside a home on Delancey Street. The 2-year-old was then taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and placed in critical condition.

Hours later, a 5- or 6-year-old girl was shot on the porch of a home on the 5900 block of Pine Street in West Philly just before 4:30 p.m., police said. 

The girl was taken to CHOP and placed in stable condition, according to police. 

So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

