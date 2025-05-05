Toddler, child injured in separate West Philadelphia shootings, police say

A toddler and a child were both injured in separate shootings in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, police said.

The first shooting happened on the 5200 block of Delancey Street at around 1:45 p.m., according to police.

Police said a 2-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen inside a home on Delancey Street. The 2-year-old was then taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and placed in critical condition.

Hours later, a 5- or 6-year-old girl was shot on the porch of a home on the 5900 block of Pine Street in West Philly just before 4:30 p.m., police said.

The girl was taken to CHOP and placed in stable condition, according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.